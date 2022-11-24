B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

BTG stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

