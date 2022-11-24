B. Riley Weighs in on The RMR Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report released on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RMR stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $896.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

