B. Riley Cuts New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target to $5.50

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

New York City REIT Stock Performance

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. New York City REIT has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York City REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

