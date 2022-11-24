B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 9,822 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.17. 859,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.20.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

