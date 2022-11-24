B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 4,227 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 549,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,484,000 after purchasing an additional 320,893 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 425,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,961. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

