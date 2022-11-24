B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

