B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $222.20. The company had a trading volume of 700,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.08 and a 200-day moving average of $376.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

