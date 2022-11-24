B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.07. 802,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,018. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.