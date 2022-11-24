Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

