Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,416 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

LW opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

