Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,523 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

