Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,325 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.