Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

