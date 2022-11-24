Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,160 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $86.11 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

