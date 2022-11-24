Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

PM opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

