Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global stock opened at $358.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

