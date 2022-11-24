Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of UJUN opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $29.54.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.