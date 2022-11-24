Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UJUN opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

