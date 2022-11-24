Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.