Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.70 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $670.51 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00040559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,565.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021662 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00237617 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.85211475 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $46,087,569.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

