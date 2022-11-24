AVINOC Market Capitalization Achieves $81.62 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. AVINOC has a total market cap of $81.62 million and approximately $750,340.35 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

