Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares traded.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
