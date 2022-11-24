Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Moffett Nathanson to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Trading Down 5.7 %

ADSK traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.07. 6,274,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

