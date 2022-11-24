Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $589.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATDRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.68) to GBX 550 ($6.50) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.24) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 635 ($7.51) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($4.94) to GBX 441 ($5.21) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 3.9 %

ATDRY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.