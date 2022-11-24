Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. YETI makes up about 1.0% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in YETI by 3,654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in YETI by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of YETI to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

YETI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 745,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,442. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

