Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 1,625 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 145,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.