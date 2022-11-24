Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.08% of 1st Source worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 1st Source to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Price Performance

1st Source Announces Dividend

Shares of SRCE stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

