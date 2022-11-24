Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

ZBRA stock traded up $9.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.66. 464,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,877. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

