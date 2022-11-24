Aurora Investment Counsel Has $766,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,485. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

