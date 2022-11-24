Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.47 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 67.7% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $2,928,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $12.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,516.58. The stock had a trading volume of 95,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,420. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,323.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,190.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

