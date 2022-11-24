Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.16 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PTC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,861 shares of company stock valued at $26,817,964. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.18. 606,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

