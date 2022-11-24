Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,602 shares of company stock worth $173,532. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

