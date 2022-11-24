Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 1,137,941 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 155,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

