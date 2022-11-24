Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $251.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,048. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.