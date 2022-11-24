Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of CFW opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The firm has a market cap of C$273.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.32. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,708,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,707,265.76. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,708,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,707,265.76. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,894,870.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

