AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,686,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Profile

Shares of AZN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $66.12. 3,322,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.