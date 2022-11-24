Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Associated Banc worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 280,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

