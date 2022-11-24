Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.44. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.