Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,472 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.39% of Agilysys worth $63,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.