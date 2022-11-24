Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 21,775 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Omnicom Group worth $57,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OMC stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

