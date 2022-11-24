Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $40.45 Million Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $40,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 216.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

