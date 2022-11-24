Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $39.24 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,875 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.06% of DoubleVerify worth $39,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $30,114,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after buying an additional 717,332 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after buying an additional 605,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after buying an additional 575,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DV opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,230.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,892 shares of company stock worth $1,467,101. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.