Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells $3,004,144.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.07. 58,162,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,910,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apple

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.