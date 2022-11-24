Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 549,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 528,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after purchasing an additional 435,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

