API3 Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00008847 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $90.87 million and $5.59 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

