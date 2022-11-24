APENFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.10 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $129.15 million and approximately $27.10 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

