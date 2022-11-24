APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.