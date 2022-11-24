Ankr Market Capitalization Reaches $235.84 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $235.84 million and approximately $51.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010507 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041253 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0221263 USD and is up 7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $21,357,470.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

