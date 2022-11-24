Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0233 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $224.79 million and approximately $101.50 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,565.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021662 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00237617 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02426014 USD and is up 9.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $81,390,395.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

