Analyzing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09% First Bancshares 27.77% 10.97% 1.08%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

58.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First of Long Island and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than First Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.15 $43.09 million $1.99 9.47 First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.87 $64.17 million $2.93 11.79

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancshares beats First of Long Island on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

