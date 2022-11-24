Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $33.69

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,509,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR opened at $31.73 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

